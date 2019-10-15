NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,033,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,077,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,445 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,519,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,494 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. 584,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,497,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.