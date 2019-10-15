Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $11,303,179.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. 3,873,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $95.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised Nike from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.