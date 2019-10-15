Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $106.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $106.00 price objective by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.88. 4,580,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. Nike has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $95.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $281,061.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nike by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Nike by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Nike by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Nike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

