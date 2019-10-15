NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NiSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. NiSource posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that NiSource will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NiSource.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.48.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,988.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $659,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 329,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,863,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 18.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 19.5% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 66,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

NI traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. 3,083,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,964. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.23. NiSource has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NiSource (NI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.