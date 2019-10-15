Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Northern Oil and Gas also posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOG. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NOG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,139,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

