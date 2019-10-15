Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,972,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Novartis stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.68. The stock had a trading volume of 77,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,441. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

