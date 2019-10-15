Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Short Interest Update

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 30th total of 7,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE NUE traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $52.81. 2,069,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,081,909.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 475,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,827,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,100,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 20.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 47,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.