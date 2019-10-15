NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,287,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,931,000 after purchasing an additional 248,290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,112,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,993,000 after purchasing an additional 275,365 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $383,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 158.1% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,088,261.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 809,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,608,914.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,686,908 shares of company stock worth $54,473,503 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 36,398,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,704,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura set a $37.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.