NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 2,984 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 439.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Surevest Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Clorox by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.13. 583,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $167.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $313,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

