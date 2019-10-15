NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 5,583 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 385.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 115.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Cerner by 173.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cerner by 119.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Cerner in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $569,388.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,992,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,360,292.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.14. 66,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

