NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 0.9% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

In related news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.