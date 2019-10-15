NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after buying an additional 3,517,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,353,000 after buying an additional 2,316,574 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,884,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,041.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $141,496,000 after buying an additional 614,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,227. The company has a market cap of $256.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.26. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.