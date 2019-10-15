nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,003 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $15,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in nVent Electric by 5.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in nVent Electric by 19.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NVT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. 31,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,303. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $28.49.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

