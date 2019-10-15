NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday after Cascend Securities raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $220.00. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $199.29 and last traded at $196.37, 16,219,297 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 8,053,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.53.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.02.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $1,823,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at $780,361.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,473.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 172.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

