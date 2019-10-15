Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $21.00 price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:OMP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,575. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $535.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.75 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Nusz purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 52,460.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

