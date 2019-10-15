Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.10. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 513,523 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, COO Taylor L. Reid acquired 45,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,380.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas B. Nusz acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,716.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 105,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,666. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,355,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,427,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,458 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,116,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

