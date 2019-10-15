Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,503,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,338,000 after purchasing an additional 132,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,051,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after purchasing an additional 43,875 shares during the last quarter.

VPL stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.04. 26,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,735. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

