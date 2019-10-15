Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,874,000 after buying an additional 9,795,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,368,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,956,000 after buying an additional 3,037,351 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,976,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,985,000 after buying an additional 2,626,873 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,123,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,106,000 after buying an additional 2,233,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. 307,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.45.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

