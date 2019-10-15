Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 186 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 50,089.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,526 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Dover by 180.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 691,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,861,000 after acquiring an additional 444,913 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 225.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 382,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.12.

In other news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $4,385,834 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 110,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,024. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $103.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

