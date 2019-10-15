Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to post sales of $231.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.02 million to $233.68 million. Omnicell reported sales of $204.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year sales of $894.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.57 million to $898.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $971.13 million, with estimates ranging from $934.29 million to $990.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $74.24. 199,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 140,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $97,721.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,451.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,084 shares of company stock worth $1,012,857. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 2,876.2% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Omnicell by 164.4% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

