OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million.

NYSE:OPBK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,797. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

