Orgel Wealth Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 280.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 410.0% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 855.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 445,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $56.12 and a 1-year high of $72.63.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.