Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Update

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,600 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 30th total of 682,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 79.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 91.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

