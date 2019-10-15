Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNNGY. Deutsche Bank lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $30.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.