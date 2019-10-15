Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Up 5.9% in September

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 84,205 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 513,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after buying an additional 149,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 347,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 76,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 26,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,596. The stock has a market cap of $529.92 million, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

