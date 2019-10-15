OST (OST) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $252,856.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, IDCM and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00225273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.01128532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00028460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OST

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,625,134 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Coinsuper, OKEx, IDCM, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.