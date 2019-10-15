OVCODE (OVC) Price Tops $0.0487 on Exchanges

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One OVCODE token can currently be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. OVCODE has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $296.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OVCODE has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00225631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.01090104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029437 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089308 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OVCODE Profile

OVCODE's total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,848,912 tokens. The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode. OVCODE's official website is ovcode.com. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVCODE Token Trading

OVCODE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

