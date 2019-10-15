Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) Trading Down 0%

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.32, approximately 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

