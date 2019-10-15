Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Short Interest Up 19.0% in September

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $503,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $246,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. 25,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Wedbush set a $85.00 price objective on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

