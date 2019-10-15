Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.03

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.03 and traded as high as $44.33. Parkland Fuel shares last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 94,635 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Parkland Fuel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.45.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.48 billion. Analysts expect that Parkland Fuel Corp will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,973 shares in the company, valued at C$170,839. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total transaction of C$240,012.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,032.45.

About Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

