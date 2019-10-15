Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 71.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 896,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,252,000 after acquiring an additional 374,844 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 189.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 97.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 487,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,116,000 after acquiring an additional 241,321 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.74. 1,637,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.45. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $130.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $735,066.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,417,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,209 shares of company stock worth $3,470,641. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

