Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up approximately 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTN. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 74.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total value of $491,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,720 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.11.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $199.65. 627,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.29.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

