Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,769 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Paypal worth $62,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,675,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 16.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,760,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,008,000 after acquiring an additional 181,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.36. 2,327,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average is $109.72. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.