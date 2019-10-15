PCHAIN (PI) One Day Volume Tops $514,385.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $514,385.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, IDEX and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 421,795,041 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, DEx.top, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

