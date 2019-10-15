Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post sales of $419.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $205.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

PEB opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $37.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,885,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,140,000 after purchasing an additional 119,429 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 122.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

