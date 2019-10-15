Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 429.58 ($5.61).

BME stock traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 388.40 ($5.08). 6,587,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 431 ($5.63). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 369 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 364.24.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 14,988,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.90), for a total value of £56,205,311.25 ($73,442,194.24).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

