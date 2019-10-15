Peel Hunt Reaffirms Reduce Rating for Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw (LON:RSW)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Renishaw has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 3,644.38 ($47.62).

Renishaw stock traded down GBX 244 ($3.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,316 ($43.33). 295,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,834. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,659.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,909.85. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,724 ($61.73).

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 119.90 ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.20 ($1.69) by GBX (9.30) (($0.12)).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

