Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,849 ($24.16) to GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,120.75 ($27.71).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,038 ($26.63) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,101.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,148.09. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,901 ($24.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,093 ($27.35), for a total transaction of £577,668 ($754,825.56). Also, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($27.78), for a total value of £4,783,500 ($6,250,490.00).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

