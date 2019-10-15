Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HFG. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Food Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,063.75 ($13.90).

Shares of Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 999 ($13.05) on Monday. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 855 ($11.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,096 ($14.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 986.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 970.41. The firm has a market cap of $821.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

