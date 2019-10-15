PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the August 30th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 687,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 63,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

