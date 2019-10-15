Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

PFE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. 1,055,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,777,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a market cap of $199.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

