Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 60.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 346.4% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $199.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

