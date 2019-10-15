Pflug Koory LLC Sells 32,765 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,765 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in General Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 6.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 105,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L Kevin Cox purchased 105,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $994,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. 27,658,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,096,748. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.