Pflug Koory LLC Takes $136,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 652,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,311,000 after buying an additional 87,425 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.36.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

