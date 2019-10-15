Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0545 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $97,141.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000665 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035849 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00092313 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001329 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00115889 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,180.86 or 0.99909982 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003307 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.