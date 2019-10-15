Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.4% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 19,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 379.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.9% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 55,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,777. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $110.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

