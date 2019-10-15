Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.73 Per Share

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.73 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Photo-Me International’s previous dividend of $3.71. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Photo-Me International stock opened at GBX 95.90 ($1.25) on Tuesday. Photo-Me International has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. The stock has a market cap of $362.51 million and a P/E ratio of 11.55.

In related news, insider Serge Crasnianski purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £180,000 ($235,201.88). Also, insider John Lewis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £25,250 ($32,993.60).

Separately, FinnCap lowered their price target on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “corporate” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

