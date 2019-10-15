Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PDM. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $21.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 90.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 479,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 228,115 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 528,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

