Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PING. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

PING traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.76. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,081. Ping Identity has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $21.00.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

