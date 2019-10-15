Pioneer Floating Rate Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

PHD stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

